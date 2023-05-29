Hundreds compete in famous cheese-rolling event in Gloucestershire

Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report here.

Hundreds of people hurled themselves down Coopers Hill in Gloucestershire today for the world famous cheese-rolling event.

People arrived at the hill near Brockworth hoping to see a spectacle, as competitors prepared to chase the wheel of Double Gloucester.

There had been concerns raised over the safety during the race with emergency services confirming that they would not be present at this year's event.

The female race was won by Canadian Delaney Irving, who was actually knocked unconscious at the finish line.

Matt Crolla from Manchester was the victor in the men's.