A man has been arrested and another injured following an alleged assault in Weymouth.

The incident happened on Dorchester Road near to Tesco Express in Upwey at around 1:30pm on Friday 26 May.

It is reported that two men, both in their 30s, were sitting inside a van when they were approached by a man.

He reportedly assaulted one of the men inside the vehicle who was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury, not thought to be life-threatening.

The other man then got out of the vehicle and was allegedly assaulted, causing minor injuries.

A 42-year-old man from the Dorchester area, who is known to the victims, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault.

He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Kim Williams, of Dorset County CID, said: "Our investigation is continuing and I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened to please come forward.

"Also, I am keen to speak to anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on either home CCTV or dashcam footage."