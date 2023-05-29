Roadshow to offer cost of living help across Swindon

Cost of living help and advice will be offered at five locations across Swindon next month.

Swindon Borough Council will visit libraries and community across the town, assisted by various charities and organisations.

Citizens Advice and Warm and Safe Wiltshire will be on hand to help those struggling with the rising cost of food, fuel and bills.

The Centre for Sustainable Energy will also be on hand to provide energy saving tips.

Other organisations including Thames Water, Kooth, the Feeding Swindon Partnership, Healthwatch and The Wonky Veg Club will attend the event.

Councillor Jim Grant, the council’s cabinet member for communities and joint working, said: "There will be so much advice on offer so I would encourage people in the local area to make their way to one of the roadshows.

"We’ve teamed up with a range of local organisations and charities, so you’ll be able to get some great advice, whatever your situation is.

"Those who can’t make it to a roadshow can head to our dedicated cost of living web page where they’ll find a list of support available."

The events will be held from 10:30am to 2pm at the following locations: