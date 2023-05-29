Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment residents spotted the fire

Fire crews are warning people to stay away from a village in North Somerset, as they tackle a fire at a school.

Residents of Yatton have captured the moment Yatton Junior and Infants school burst into flames.

Avon Fire and Rescue service has not yet confirmed the exact location of the blaze.

In a statement it said: "We’re currently in attendance at a fire off Yatton High Street.

"Please be assured that our crews are on the scene, and that we will issue further updates as we are able. "Please avoid the area where possible."

Update 15:45pm

"We’ve currently got six fire engine, two turntable ladders and a command unit in attendance."Colleagues from Avon and Somerset Police have closed the High Street to aid us in accessing the scene.

"All persons have been accounted for. We would advise local people to close doors and windows."

Credit: Emz Tracey

Credit: Linda Fairless

One resident said: "It’s nasty but police and fire are here trying to retain control over it.

"It’s the corner of the infants by the climbing wall."