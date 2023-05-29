There has been a spate of metal thefts at churches including in Bath and Weston-super-Mare as thieves exploit the high demand for copper and lead.

According to specialist insurer Ecclesiastical, the increase in cases is due to metal prices going up.

There are concerns the cost of living crisis could see a further increase in criminal activity at churches across the country.

Churches in Bath have has lead stolen from their roofs and All Saints Church in Weston was targeted multiple times in one month.

There are calls for churches to carry out reviews of their security arrangements, with Ecclesiastical recommending measures like security lights and roof alarms.

All Saints Church has been targeted by thieves on several occasions Credit: Google maps

Detective Chief Supt Taylor head of Opal, the National Intelligence unit for Organised Acquisitive crime, said: “The impact of this type of crime is significant.

"Not only does it result in the loss of the metal and the subsequent cost of replacement but also causes upset and disruption to members of the community at their place of worship.

"Opal work with law enforcement across the country as well as partners to combat this type of criminality.

“We would urge anyone with any information in relation to this type of crime to report it to their local Police force via 101 or alternatively they can do so anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”