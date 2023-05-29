More than a quarter of all cars in Plymouth and Truro do not meet road safety requirements and have failed their MOT test according to analysis of DVSA data.

Devon and Cornwall overall had the highest rate of MOT failures in England according to the figures – with only locations in Scotland having a worse pass rate for roadworthy vehicles.

Four postcodes in the South West are among the top ten areas in the UK for MOT failures.

The annual test checks a range of car parts, including the fuel system and brakes, as well as seatbelts, wipers, mirrors, lights and the exhaust.

Truro postcodes had the highest failure rate in England with a pass rate of 74.57% from 247,025 tests in 2021.

Plymouth was fourth on the UK list with 74.76% of tests resulting in a pass. Drivers in Plymouth postcodes endured more than 100,000 MOT failures from a total of 421,558 tests, with 296,051 passes.

Exeter and Torquay postcodes came sixth and seventh on the list overall, with pass rates of 76.22% and 76.27% respectively.

Insurance broker One Sure Insurance analysed the DVSA’s MOT database to find the most common locations of MOT failure among Class 4 vehicles (Cars, Vans, Small, Small commercial vehicles, etc.).

A spokesperson for One Sure Insurance said: “The variations identified in the study offer valuable insights into the diverse factors that can affect MOT outcomes.

"The study serves as a reminder for motorists nationwide to remain diligent in maintaining their vehicles and prioritising regular checks to increase the likelihood of successful MOT examinations.

"This proactive approach contributes to ensuring road safety for all.”

The top ten postcode areas with the lowest MOT pass rate

1 Kirkcaldy 72.89%

2 Dundee 73.97%

3 Truro 74.57%

4 Plymouth 74.76%

5 Aberdeen 75.92%

6 Exeter 76.22%

7 Torquay 76.27%

8 Llandrindod Wells 76.67%

9 Perth 76.70%

10 Telford 77.21%