Two men have been arrested and one man seriously injured following a serious assault in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police was called to reports of a seriously injured man following an incident in Stoke Village at 1:15am on Sunday 28 May.

A man in his 40s sustained head injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police arrested two men in their 20s on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 28-year-old man from Plymouth has been released on bail, to return on Wednesday 16 August.

A 25-year-old man from Plymouth remains in police custody.

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Esther Gould, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any information to come forward.

“There are likely to have been a number of people in the vicinity and in the bars and restaurants that evening, and we would be keen to hear from any members of the public who may be able to assist us with the investigation.

“I would urge you not to speculate on social media but if you have any information which may assist us, please report it.”

Witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage from the area of Stoke Village are urged to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230153550.