Two bikers have died and a passenger is in a critical condition after a crash near Wells.

The collision happened at around 11.50am on Sunday 28 May on the B3135 Plummers Lane, Priddy.

Both riders died at the scene, a pillion passenger was air lifted to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

The next of kin have been notified and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch following the collision.