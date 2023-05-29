A woman was assaulted by a man near a nightclub in Newquay town centre.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident which happened shortly before midnight on 27 May.

The assault took place in the Fore Street car park. Officers would like to identify and speak to a woman they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

She approached security staff at Sailors Nightclub, Newquay asking for assistance, having witnessed the assault.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "If you know the identity of the female, witnessed the assault yourself, or have information that could help police with their enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting 50230153512."