One of the worlds rarest types of gosling has hatched in Gloucestershire.

Slimbridge Wetland Centre has announced that the nēnē goslings hatched last month and have since been integrated into their immersive exhibit Mission Possible, which recreates the Hawaiian landscape.

The world population of the birds, which are native to Hawaii is now three thousand.

Nēnēs remain vulnerable and continuation of the breed relies on regular releases of captive bred birds.

Jonathan Newton, Living Collections Supervisor at Slimbridge Wetland Centre, said: “It has been a wonderful experience monitoring the breeding nēnēs in the exhibit, because I know how loved they are by our staff and visitors.

"I’m so pleased that these nēnē families will help inspire future generations about the importance of conservation.”

During the 1950s nēnēs were close to extinction. Three birds were sent to Slimbridge for breeding.

It began successfully breeding the nēnēs in captivity and releases them back into the wild, the world population is now 3,000.

Visitors to WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre can see the new nēnē families at the Mission Possible exhibit.