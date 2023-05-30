A young boy was rescued by fire crews after getting stuck waist-deep in mud while walking in Clevedon.

Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue crews were called to The Pill near Poets Walk where they found the boy struggling.

He had become stuck while walking his dog and "inadvertently hit a soft spot" in the ground, crews say.

Crews used specialist equipment to stop the boy from sinking further into the mud. Credit: Clevedon Fire Fighters

A spokesperson from Avon Fire and Rescue said they worked with crews from Clevedon and Portishead coastguard rescue teams and used specialist mud rescue equipment to free the boy.

"A quick hose down for the young man and the coastguard team and everyone was off home for a well-deserved rest", they added.