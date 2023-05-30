A 24-year-old man has denied the murder of a rugby player who was stabbed to death outside a nightclub in Cornwall.

Jake Hill is accused of murdering Michael Allen, 32, near the Eclipse nightclub in Victoria Square, Bodmin.

He is also charged with three counts of attempted murder and two of causing grievous bodily harm with intent against five others.

Hill, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, appeared before Truro Crown Court on the morning of 30 May. He was wearing a black suit in the dock and spoke only to confirm his name and deny the charges.

Michael Allen died at the scene Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police/PA

The first charge he stands accused of is the murder of Liskeard man Michael Allen on 30 April.

Mr Allen, who was known as Mike, played for Bodmin Rugby Club. He died at the scene while seven other people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Allen’s family described him as “a much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle, who loved his dogs”.

The next three charges relate to the attempted murder of three men, Liam Phillips, Ryan Burger and Ryan Parsons.

The fifth and six charges relate to wounding with intent Rhiannon Tompsett and Stefan Williams, accusing Jake Hill of unlawfully and maliciously harming these two people with the intent to do them grievous bodily harm.

Judge Simon Carr set a trial date for 6 November and remanded Hill in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Devon and Cornwall Police under Operation Limbas on its Major Incident Public Reporting site.