A man in his 50s has died following a crash in Wiltshire.

Police were called to the A4 near East Kennett following reports of a collision between two vehicles shortly after midday on Monday 30 May.

A man in his 50s from Marlborough was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, also in her 50s, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed during the afternoon of 30 May while emergency services carried out their investigations. It has since reopened.

Wiltshire Police officers are asking witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 54230056044.