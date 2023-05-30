One person dead after two-car crash in Devon on bank holiday weekend

A man in his 80s died at the scene of a two-car crash in Devon at the start of the bank holiday weekend.

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the crash on Post Hill Road in Tiverton on Friday 26 May.

They say they were called at around 2.15pm, with fire crews, paramedics and the air ambulance also attending the scene.

One man, who was in his 80s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police say two other people were treated for minor injuries.

Officers from the Specialist Operations Roads Policing Team said they would like to thank those members of the public who assisted at the scene.

They are also appealing for any witnesses not spoken to at the location, particularly those with dashcam of the collision, to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log 500 of Friday 26 May.​