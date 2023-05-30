Road closures in Stroud placed due to an incident involving armed police have been lifted.

Police had been in attendance at an address on the A46 Bath Road since around 1am today (Tuesday 30 May) after a man refused to leave a property.

Negotiators and armed officers remained at the property for several hours causing several roads to be closed.

Road closures were in place between the A419 Dr Newton's Way roundabout and the Dudbridge Road junction as well as Rodborough Hill at the Walkley Hill junction.

The man surrendered himself to police at around 7.20am and the road closures have now been removed.

No-one injuries were reported.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…