A person has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a police car in Bristol.

They sustained a head injury during the collision on Bond St at 12.45am on Tuesday 30 May.

Avon and Somerset Police said the vehicle was responding to an emergency at the time.

A police spokesman said: "The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"The roads were closed while emergency services are at the scene and was reopened at 7am.

"We will be making a mandatory referral to the IOPC as is standard procedure in these circumstances.

"If you witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage, and have not yet spoken to an officer, please call 101 and quote reference 5223125716."