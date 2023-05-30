Pictures have revealed the scale of the damage caused by a fire that ripped through a school in Yatton.

Fire crews were called at around 1.20pm on 29 May to Yatton School and found one of the buildings well alight.

Crews from Clevedon, Weston, Blagdon, Nailsea, Avonmouth, Kingswood, Temple, Yate, Portishead and Bedminster all attended.

'Significant' damage was caused to the roof of the infant school and some of the building's rooms were gutted by the fire.

Nobody was injured by the blaze, Avon and Fire Rescue has since confirmed.

Investigations are now underway to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

An Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "This is obviously devastating for the school and local community and we wish them all the best over the coming weeks which will be difficult for staff, parents and pupils."

Yatton School said it is putting a plan in place to work out where its pupils will be educated from next week.

On its website the school released a statement, saying: "We are currently working with our Trust putting an incident plan together and we will be in touch in the next week to confirm where your child will be educated from Tuesday next week.

"Please stay away from the school site so the services can do their jobs."

