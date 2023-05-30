Police in Newquay say they carried out an unexpected rescue mission after a red panda 'escaped' from the local zoo.

The endangered animal was discovered next to a wholesale fruit market on Springfield Road on 29 May after reportedly fleeing Newquay Zoo.

An inspector from Devon and Cornwall Police joked about the rescue mission in a tweet, saying that 'panda rescue' is 'not something covered' in the force's training.

Inspector Guy Blackford said: "[It's] not often Newquay Police get sent to an escaped red panda from the local zoo which was found by Newquay fruit sales.

"Panda rescue is not a topic taught in police training yet."

Officers say they kept the animal contained until zoo keepers arrived to return it safely.

Rachel Craze, director at FreshPoint Local, said team at the fruit market treated the panda to an apple to try to get it into a safe space.

She said: "One of our team spotted something running down the residential street where we're located and decided it wasn't a cat or a dog so called out the rest of the team.

"Between them, they managed to get it into the car park and then they called the police.

"When the policeman had finished laughing they sent three officers out and the zoo was phoned at the same sort of time.

"Our team were keeping it safe to make sure it didn't go back out onto the road. They rolled it an apple very gently so as not to scare it. The panda very much enjoyed the apple.

"When the zoo arrived they captured it with a net and the cute and cuddly animal wasn't very cute any more - she wasn't very happy at being caught.

"The whole thing lasted about half an hour but once the zoo arrived they managed to catch it quite quickly."

Newquay Zoo has been approached for a comment.