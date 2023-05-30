Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 31-year-old vulnerable man, renewing an appeal for information.

Matthew was last seen at around 1.15pm on Wednesday 10 May leaving an address on Horton Road in Gloucester.

It is believed that he travelled to Bath and may have been in the area of Oldfield Park on 29 May.

Police say Matthew’s lack of contact with people he knows is out of character, and there have been no confirmed sightings of him since a missing person appeal was issued by police on 19 May.

He has links to Cheltenham, Bath and Bristol, and is believed to have used public transport as he was in the area of Cheltenham train station on 10 May.

Matthew is described as being white, is around 5ft 11ins to 6ft tall, of a medium build and has brown collar length hair with a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket with patterned sleeves, black hoodie, black jeans and black trainers. He was carrying a black rucksack and may also have a patterned scarf and black woolly hat in his possession.

Inspector Ross Fidoe said: "We're worried about Matthew because he is vulnerable, and we believe he doesn't have access to his prescribed medication and his phone is turned off.

"We need to find him to ensure he's ok, and therefore we're urging anyone who has information on Matthew's whereabouts to contact police."

Anyone who has seen Matthew, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 327 of 10 May or to dial 999 if he is present at the time.