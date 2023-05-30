Play Brightcove video

Families in Yatton say they have been left 'devastated' after a fire tore through the village infant school.

Crews worked to put out the flames yesterday, 29 May, which left classrooms gutted.

Staff have now been faced with finding a place for Year One and Year Two children to learn following the fire, which was thought to be accidental.

"Heart of the community"

Today, tearful pupils returned to the school gates to see the damage.

Seb Evans, a pupil at Yatton Infant School, said: "The class that was on fire was my old Year Two class and it looks pretty bad, I don't remember it looking like that.

"I was playing football in the neighbour's garden when it all happened. We ran inside because we saw smoke and their dad told us the school's on fire."

A poster about the class pets remains on the window.

Seb's mum Hannah Viney told ITV News she has family that work there and that she feels "absolutely devastated" for both staff and students.

Those who were there as the fire raged described how frightened they felt.

Carly Haughey said: "You couldn't even see where you were walking. There was smoke all over the road.

"We moved to the village and got him into this school. It's just such a lovely community feel."

Headteacher Jo Keeble said: "It's absolutely devastating to see those classes completely ruined, all the learning, resources, it's the memories and little lives, lives of my staff.

"But it is a building it's just things. It won't destroy what makes Yatton school the great place it is. We will rebuild and get that back."

Sports clubs have offered their space for children to learn in, while people have contacted asking to help in any way they can. Jo says she can't thank them enough.

She said: "It just shows what a wonderful place Yatton is and bringing everyone together. It means a lot to us."

It's hoped the six and seven year olds affected will be able to learn in nearby schools until the end of term.