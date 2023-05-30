Pet owners will know that it isn’t cheap to own a dog or a cat. Things like food and vet bills certainly add up.

So it's unsurprising then that the RSPCA in Bristol is seeing an influx of animals because people can’t afford them.

As part of Kylie's Pet Project, I spent some time at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre to see first-hand the number of pets who are casualties of the cost of living crisis.

Through no fault of their own, these dogs, cats and rabbits are now desperately in search of a home. If you can help visit www.bristolarc.org.uk

Meet Betty and one of her kittens

Betty is a two-year-old cat who was once a stray. She was taken to the centre after giving birth to four kittens.

Her kittens have now grown up, thanks to a team of professional cat cuddlers, and are close to looking for a new home themselves.

As for Betty, she's described as a loving and gentle girl. Staff say she'd prefer a quieter home where she can come and go as she pleases once settled as she loves the outdoors.

"Betty is a beautiful girl, she's super friendly and we're really excited to find a home for her," said Gina Jones from the rescue centre.

"Older cats like Betty can hang around for slightly longer than kittens. She's not super old so hopefully she won't be waiting around for too long."

Meet Yaya

I fell a little bit in love with Yaya, a Savannah cat who was a stray before he arrived at Bristol ARC.

"It's rare for us to get a cat like him here," Gina said. "Savannah cats are very active, very playful - so we're hoping to find a home for him where he'll be the only cat and will be king of his castle."

He's very healthy, friendly and loves cuddles.

"He's absolutely gorgeous," said Gina. "We're all head over heels in love with him."

Read more about Yaya and register your interest in her here.

Meet Maddie

Maddie is a French bulldog who is believed to be somewhere between six and 10 years old.

She has had a tough start to life, having been taken to the centre by RSPCA inspectors.

She has already had one eye removed and, due to an infection, will need to have her other one removed when she is settled in her new home.

However, her vet says they are confident she can life a happy and fulfilled life without her sight.

"Maddie is gorgeous, we've all fallen in love with her here," said Gina. "She's quite a diva."

But despite having grown a large online fan club, no one has applied to care for Maddie.

Gina says she is "inquisitive" and loves to meet new people - but be prepared to keep a close eye on your recycling because Maddie loves to steal it and put it in her bed.