There are just three weeks to go Glastonbury Festival and many music fans will have their attention firmly on one thing - the weather.

Whether it's a washout, a heatwave, or somewhere in between, the weather can greatly impact the Glastonbury Festival experience.

In recent years, festival-goers have had to manage hot days with little shade on Worthy Farm but have not faced much rain.

The most recent time people had to battle through thick mud at the site was when Muse, Adele and Coldplay headlined in 2016.

Founder Michael Eavis called that year the muddiest in Glastonbury festival's history, with organisers having to use the region’s entire supply of woodchip in a bid to try to soak up the mud.

Festival-goers at the end of the muddy 2016 festival. Credit: PA

But this year fans can hopefully expect drier conditions, with the Met Office forecasting "mostly dry conditions" for the UK during the week of the festival.

When is Glastonbury Festival 2023?

Glastonbury Festival will run from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June. At the moment, the Met Office's long-range forecast is currently predicting "above average" temperatures for that period.

However, the forecaster does say there may be some "showers and stronger winds" in the south of the UK when the festival is on.

The operation to turn the working dairy farm into what will become Somerset's biggest city is already underway and the weather for the build can have a big impact on the ground.

Thankfully, conditions this year have been dry which means the ground isn't getting churned up before festival-goers even arrive.

The nice weather looks set to continue as the build goes on, with dry and sunny conditions forecast in Pilton for the next few weeks.

Temperatures for the last few days of May and the first few days of June are set to be between 18C and 20C, with no rain forecast.

The Met Office is then forecasting "settled conditions" from 3 June to 12 June with "plenty of dry and bright weather".

It says the best of the sunny spells are expected across the west of the country.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…