Police want to trace a potential witness to an assault which happened after a car crash in Yeovil.

The assault reportedly took place on Stiby Road between 9 and 9.30pm on 17 May straight after a motorcycle and a car collided.

While there were no injures caused by the crash, a man was hospitalised with facial injuries after the alleged assault which followed.

A man in his 20s was arrested on 18 May on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has since been released under investigation.

An Avon and Somerset spokesperson said: "Officers are especially keen to trace the man pictured, a witness who stopped to help following the collision.

"He is described as a white man of large build with short dark hair. He is wearing dark-coloured jeans, a dark-coloured short-sleeved top and brown shoes.

"If you have any information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5223115140."