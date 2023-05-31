A burglar who stole three bank cards and used them to pay for items at a fast food restaurant and a pub has been jailed for more than two years.

Anthony Baugh entered a home on Mount Street in Taunton on 14 January through an unlocked door while the people living there were upstairs.

The 36-year-old took bank cards belonging to the pair and used them at a number of businesses before the theft was spotted by the victims the following morning.

Anthony Baugh was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on 25 May after admitting one residential burglary and 11 counts of fraud by false representation.

Baugh, of Barton Village Road in Oxford, received a prison sentence of just under two and a half years, and must pay a £228 victim surcharge.

PC Brennan Brown, officer in the case, said: “The victims did the right thing in cancelling their bank cards and reporting the matter to the police as soon as they realised what had happened.

“Officers, including those within our dedicated burglary team, worked together in order to achieve this conviction, with the offender identified following a trawl of CCTV footage.

“We hope convictions such as this act as a deterrent to criminals and continue to give the public confidence to report incidents to us to investigate.”