Police in Bristol are investigating a 'suspicious fire' which broke out at a business in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers have released CCTV footage of someone they want to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The fire, which started at a shop on Regent Street in Clifton, started just before 11.30pm on 14 February.

No injuries were reported but the blaze caused "considerable damage" to the building.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We appreciate the footage is not the clearest but hope someone may recognise the distinctive olive green jacket they are wearing and be able to help us identify them.

"The person is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins, of average build and wearing black jeans.

"If you can assist our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223036698."