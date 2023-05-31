An e-fit has been released of a man who followed a schoolgirl and touched her on the bottom.

Gloucestershire Police are investigating the sexual assault, which happened in Cirencester on Thursday 4 May.

Officers say the victim was walking after school at around 4pm that day when she noticed she was being followed along Siddington Road by a man.

He approached her from behind, touching her bottom under her skirt without her consent. He then ran towards Ermin Way in Cirencester.

The offender was described as being white, between the age of 16 and 20, 6ft tall, of a pale complexion and with short dark hair. He was wearing a grey/blue hoodie with a white T-shirt underneath and shorts.

He was using white-wired headphones at the time and ran away towards Ermin Way after the incident.

Investigating officers have conducted a number of enquiries since the incident but are yet to identify the man and are hoping that someone will recognise him from the e-fit.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened or can identify the man is asked to complete Gloucestershire Police's online form quoting incident 366 of 4 May.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555 111.