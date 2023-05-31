Family-run restaurant in Bristol closing after more than 50 years

A popular Bristol restaurant is closing down after 50 years' trade on Union Street.

La Grotta, a family-run venue known for its classic Italian food, will serve its last meal on Saturday 3 June.

The family broke the news in a Facebook post, saying "ultimately it is the right thing for us".

"To all of our wonderful customers and followers........ unfortunately, the rumours are true.....La Grotta will be serving its last meal on Saturday 3rd June.

"After over 50 years of trading from our Union Street home, we are closing. From life as the Bali and my Papa Alfonso being waiter, to La Grotta as it is today, we have met amazing people and staff.

"It has been an absolute privilege to serve you all and part of the celebrations, from weddings, Christenings, proposals, office parties and school events."

The post continued: "After nearly half a century, we hope that we have provided a welcoming and warm space for our amazing food....and provided a few memories along the way!!

"It is not a decision that we have taken lightly, we are all one big family, but ultimately, it is the right thing for us. We want to go out at the top of our game and our terms.

"We hope to welcome you all for our last ever week of trading, so please get in touch to book a table or just pop in for an Aperol or Moretti for a chat and to say goodbye!

"We're not crying........promise.....not promise! Andrea, Beverley, Alfonso & Anita."

La Grotta is popular spot for diners from Bristol and beyond.

A recent visitor wrote on TripAdvisor: " This place is a real gem, so glad I picked it when I visited Bristol.

"If you love Italian food, you need to come here. The food is amazing, the lasagne - THE BEST I have had. Generous portion sizes too.

"I want to go back to Bristol just for this restaurant! They had good vegetarian options and I did notice they have gluten free too."

Another said: "The food is stunning and the service is fantastic. My girlfriend and I go here as a treat every now and then and we have never had a bad experience.

"The homemade cheesecake and tiramisu are unreal, the quality of everything they do is perfect.

"I am looking forward to my next visit and highly recommend anyone, who hasn't been to La Grotta, go and check them out, you won't be disappointed."

