Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 8:08pm

Firefighters are currently tackling a fire in Bristol.

Emergency services were called just after 7pm to Cattle Market Road.

Crews from Temple Station are dealing with the incident, which according to Avon Fire and Rescue involves a wooden structure, trees and undergrowth.

Police have closed the road.

Cattle Market Road is currently closed with police cars blocking off the entrance.

Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for information.