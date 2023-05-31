Play Brightcove video

Watch Nick Blackwell talking to Ross Arnott.

A former boxing champion who nearly lost his life after sustaining a head injury during a match has called for more support for those living with brain injuries.

Nick Blackwell was just 25-years-old when he took on Chris Eubank Jr in 2016.

He sustained a serious swelling above his left eye and ended up passing out and being placed in a coma shortly after the fight.

The then-British champion did make a full recovery, and told ITV News West Country at the time that he felt 'back to normal'.

However, just a few months later, he was injured again during a sparring session and ended up in another coma, this time for far longer and with devastating consequences.

Speaking after that second incident he described why he got back in the ring, saying: "Boxing is my life and I can't walk away from it. I recovered so quickly the first time I felt like I would be okay."

Nick Blackwell shortly before he was crowned British champion. Credit: PA Images.

Now he lives with his partner and her son in Trowbridge and says that he wants to use his own experiences to highlight the issues those living with brain injuries regularly face.

"I do feel very lucky to be here," he said.

"Doctors told me that I had a 75% chance of dying and more than an 80% chance of being in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.

"I think that more needs to be done to help people like me because there is no support out there at the moment.

"Boxing in particular is the loneliest sport in the world and when I finished I had nothing.

"Now I want to help people and try to lift people's spirits."

Nick Blackwell says living with a brain injury has been 'incredibly tough'

Now Nick's career inside the ring is over, he is focussed on new goals outside of it.

He regularly posts updates on social media and encourages people who may be struggling with their mental health to open up and seek support.

It is something that he says has helped him in his own life and with his own personal battles.

"I have people coming up to me and telling me that I am an inspiration and it is a great feeling," he said.

"I just want to keep helping people and trying to raise awareness that people who have got brain injuries can still get on. More needs to be done.

"It makes my day getting those messages though, if I can help people then it makes me happy.

"I know what I have been through and if there are others out there I can help then that is a good thing."

Nick has been working on a mental health awareness campaign alongside organisation Headway, he says it has given him a focus as he continues to enjoy his new life.