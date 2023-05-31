A man is in police custody after a reported stabbing in Weston-super-Mare which saw another person airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were called to Worle High Street at around 4pm on Tuesday 30 May to reports of a stabbing.

Police arrested a man in his 60s at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim, in his 50s, is in hospital in a stable condition.

Worle High Street was closed between Bideford Road and Westwood Close for investigations to take place. It has since reopened.

Avon and Somerset Police say there will be an increased officer presence while enquiries are carried out in the area.