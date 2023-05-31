Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a man was attacked by a group and left with a broken ankle in Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire Police say they were called to the war memorial area of The Close in Whitminster at 8.30pm on 25 April.

It was reported that the victim, 50, had been assaulted by a number of people who had run out of a nearby pub.

He was taken to Southmead Hospital for treatment.

Two men from Gloucester, aged 24 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and a 46-year-old woman from Dursley was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Annabel Brittain urged those who were in the area to come forward with information.

"The victim sustained a really nasty injury during this incident which could sadly impact his way of life moving forward," she said.

"Numerous people were in the area at the time and I’m urging anyone who has information but hasn’t yet spoken to police to please contact us as soon as possible.”