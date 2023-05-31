Murder probe launched after woman dies in Plymouth

A murder probe has been launched in Plymouth following the death of a woman in her 50s.

Devon and Cornwall Police had a call about the concern for a woman's welfare at an address on Colwill Road at around 1.20am on Wednesday 31 May.

When police got there, the woman in her 50s had died.

A 32-year-old man from Plymouth, who was located in the Yelverton area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or dashcam footage that could help get in touch via the police website or by calling 101 quoting log 42 of 31 May.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling freephone 0800 555111.