Rogue Bristol landlord who was banned from letting 29 properties has ban upheld

A Bristol landlord who was banned from letting out 29 properties across the city after failing to meet required standards has had her ban upheld.

Naomi Knapp was fined £22,000 after pleading guilty to eight banning order offences.

At a hearing last year it was heard how fire doors were found to be inadequately installed at her properties, which also had poorly maintained walls and ceilings which were part of the fire-resistant structure.

She had appealed that decision but it was upheld.

Councillor Tom Renhard, Cabinet Member for Housing Delivery and Homes, said: “This is an important case for Bristol City Council, and the first of its kind in the country.

"Having a safe and secure roof over our heads is key to ensuring we all have the best possible opportunity to live a happy and healthy life but, unfortunately, many renters still live in fear of spiralling costs, poor quality housing, and unfair evictions.

“We are working hard to make sure that people living in private rented accommodation have adequate protections and decent living standards.

"We will take action to crack down on criminal landlords who do not meet the legal requirements for a safe and secure living environment.”

