Body pulled from Exeter Quay in search for missing dad Jordan Wyatt

Jordan Wyatt has been missing for three days
Jordan Wyatt had been missing since the early hours of bank holiday Monday.

A body has been found in the search for missing Exeter dad Jordan Wyatt.

The 31-year-old went missing on Monday 29 May. He was last seen at around 4am near St David's Hill in Exeter.

A huge search operation had been ongoing ever since, involving the police dive team and helicopter.

Devon and Cornwall Police has now confirmed a man's body was found in the River Exe on Thursday 1 June. Mr Wyatt's next of kin have been informed.

Police searches were carried out near the Quay in Exeter. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, the force said: "Officers have located the body in the River Exe this morning during searches for a man who had been reported missing.

"Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Jordan Wyatt have been informed of this development."