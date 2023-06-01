A body has been found in the search for missing Exeter dad Jordan Wyatt.

The 31-year-old went missing on Monday 29 May. He was last seen at around 4am near St David's Hill in Exeter.

A huge search operation had been ongoing ever since, involving the police dive team and helicopter.

Devon and Cornwall Police has now confirmed a man's body was found in the River Exe on Thursday 1 June. Mr Wyatt's next of kin have been informed.

Police searches were carried out near the Quay in Exeter. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, the force said: "Officers have located the body in the River Exe this morning during searches for a man who had been reported missing.

"Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Jordan Wyatt have been informed of this development."