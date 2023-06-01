A cyclist had to be airlifted to hospital after losing his grip while holding onto a moving car, according to police.

An investigation has been launched after the man in his 40s suffered serious injuries during the incident in Wiltshire.

Police say the man was on a red bicycle when he was being "towed along" Spa Road in Melksham as he clung onto the car.

" He was unable to maintain his connection to the car and has fallen off, suffering injuries which are potentially life-changing," a Wiltshire Police spokesperson said.

They added: "The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, left the scene but was later found at a property nearby.

"She was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and for drug driving and remains in custody for questioning."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 01225 694597 quoting log number 0282 of 31 May.

Alternatively, they can contact the investigation team directly at SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.