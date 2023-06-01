A series of sand falls in Cornwall have prompted a stark warning to beachgoers.

The recent dry and windy weather has made sand dunes more 'unstable' and therefore unsafe to stand on, crews say.

The RNLI says even if someone suffers a minor injury on the dunes, it will require a major emergency service response due to the risk of sand fall and suffocation.

Lifeguards in Newquay say they have had to stop people sliding down or digging into dunes a number of times this week.

"We absolutely cannot emphasise how dangerous it is," an RNLI spokesperson said.

"Whilst it looks fun to play on or sit under the dunes and may in the past have been much safer, the instability of the dunes is significantly more dangerous than ever before.

"As it currently stands even a relatively minor injury on the dunes, if it requires medical attention, would instigate a response from multiple emergency services due to the sheer risk of sand fall and suffocation."

"Please keep clear of the dunes, share the message to keep clear and enjoy the beauty of the rest of the beach", they added.