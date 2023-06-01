A road is closed in Devon due to an agricultural fire between Modbury and Bigbury.

Fire crews were called to a farm on the B3392 at 3:26pm this afternoon (1 June) and there are eight pumps in attendance.

Members of public have been advised to avoid the area and road closures are in place.

Firefighters are tackling the fire using breathing apparatus.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have told ITV News West Country: "At about h alf past three today we were mobilised to a barn fire with fertiliser involved and also spreading to cattle held in the nearby barn"

"We have now got the fire under control the main problem being access with pumps.

"A dam has been constructed to provide water to the fertiliser which is on fire in the barn."

The service have asked people to avoid the area at all costs as they continue their work but it is now under control.