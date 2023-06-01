A helicopter has been assisting police in their search for a missing dad from Exeter.

Jordan Wyatt was last seen in the St David’s area of the city at around 4am on 29 May.

Devon and Cornwall Police are growing increasingly concerned for the 31-year-old's welfare.

He is described as white, of medium build, with a shaven head and short stubble facial hair. Jordan has a tattoo on his neck and tattoos on his arms and hands.

He is around 5ft 9in tall and was last seen wearing a green jumper, grey T-shirt, black ripped jeans and white and brown trainers.

Police have urged anyone who may have information about Jordan or seen him to call 999 and quote log number 1041 of 29/5/23.