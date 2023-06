A horse stuck in a ditch filled with water in Bridgwater had to be rescued by fire crews.

They were called to Moor Road in Sutton Mallet around 11am on Tuesday 30 May after receiving reports of the trapped animal.

A fire engine and a specialist rescue team from Bridgwater attended the scene.

Firefighter Forbes (left) and Allen rescued the animal from trouble. Credit: Bridgwater Fire Station

The animal, which measures 15 hands, was sedated by a vet so fire crews could make the rescue using a harness.