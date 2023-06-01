A man has appeared before North Somerset Magistrates’ Court after a stabbing in Worle High Street on Tuesday.

Andrew Critchley, 67, of Hutton, is charged with the attempted murder of a man in his 50s and possessing a knife in public.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 3 July.

The investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or other footage which could help the police investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5223126414.

People can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.