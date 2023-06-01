Man's body recovered from sea after boat sinks off Devon coast

A body has been pulled from the sea after a boat sank eight miles off the south Devon coast two weeks ago.

Devon and Cornwall Police said formal identification had not yet taken place, but the body was believed to be a man in his 70s who was reported missing after the boat went down near Torquay on Friday 19 May.

He was recovered from the sea on Wednesday 31 May during an operation involving several specialist teams, coordinated by the police.

His next of kin have been informed and kept updated by police.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.