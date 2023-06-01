There are long delays on the M5 after a crash in Somerset closed the motorway.

All three lanes have now reopened after the crash between J24 for Bridgwater and J25 for Taunton, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

But there are currently delays of around an hour.

Avon and Somerset Police say they were called to the crash involving a 4x4 and a caravan at around 6.40am on 1 June.

"Police and ambulance attended. One person went to hospital," a spokesperson said.