Watch Adam and Carla's interview on ITV West Country with Kylie Pentelow

The parents of a ten-year-old boy who has a rare genetic condition are back home in South Gloucestershire after carrying him up Britain's highest mountain.

Adam and Carla Alderman, who are from Bradley Stoke, took on the challenge to raise money for research into the disease, but also to take their son on an adventure.

Cameron has Norrie Disease - he has born blind and started to lose his hearing when he was just three years old.

At the age of five he was also diagnosed with autism, leaving him non-verbal and with profound learning disabilities.

Carla left a doll at the summit in Cameron's honour. Credit: Family photo

Speaking to ITV West Country's Kylie Pentelow, Carla said: "The walk went really well, it was amazing. Cameron made it three quarters of the way up and then I continued to the summit and placed a doll on the top in his place. It's a moment we'll never forget.

"It meant so much to me and I was so focused on Cameron reaching the summit so I was absolutely heartbroken when we had to make that decision. It was just too risky for him to continue any further."

Carla and Adam used a special backpack to carry Cameron up Ben Nevis - and he loved the experience.

Adam said: "Cameron definitely enjoyed the walk, it was such a sensory experience for him. He likes it went I run with the backpack and it bounces up and down. It's a good bit of kit but sadly he's outgrown it now I think."

Matt Roberts describes the extra challenge he took on for Cameron

As part of a team, trainer Matt Roberts helped to carry Cameron up Ben Nevis. Previous challenges have been done in one day but Matt and Cameron's parents decided this one would be over a week.

So Matt chose to cycle home from Scotland to Bristol over five days. Matt said: "It was an amazing experience, there were lots of high points and low points. It was a huge learning curve too.

"It was tough. There were a lot of dark places I went to in my head on the way back. I had to dig deep to get past them. Every time that happened though, I just remembered why I was doing it and who I am doing it for, and got through it."

Cameron is no stranger to adventures as he has perviously gone indoor skydiving Credit: Carla Alderman

So far, the Matt and the Alderman's efforts have raised more than £12,000 for charity and they're hoping it reaches £15,000.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Carla said: "We are raising money for the Norrie Disease Foundation (NDF) and will go to research into finding a cure for hearing loss.

"Individuals with Norrie Disease are born blind and they develop a secondary symptom of hearing loss which is absolutely devastating.

"So we're really in a race against time to save Cameron's hearing as he's only got partial hearing left in one ear."

The disease affects approximately 1000 people worldwide and around 40 people in the UK.