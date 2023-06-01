People are being asked to stay away from Exeter Quay while police search for a missing man.

Jordan Wyatt was last seen near St David's Hill in Exeter at around 4am on Monday 29 May.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The police helicopter has been taking part in active searches for Mr Wyatt, with divers seen searching the River Exe on the morning of Thursday 1 June.

People are being asked to avoid the Exeter Quay area. Credit: ITV News

In a message shared with ITV News West Country, Mr Wyatt's sister said: "Please stay away from Exeter Quay area. We have been informed of sightings by the Quay and it's really important we stay away and let the police do their work.

"Please do not go to the Quay in Exeter."

Mr Wyatt is described as white, of medium build, with a shaven head and short stubble facial hair. Jordan has a tattoo on his neck and tattoos on his arms and hands.

He is around 5ft 9in tall and was last seen wearing a green jumper, grey T-shirt, black ripped jeans and white and brown trainers.

Police have asked anyone who may have information about Jordan or seen him to call 999 and quote log number 1041 of 29 May.