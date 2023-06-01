Police officer accused of controlling behaviour and 'intentional suffocation'

A serving police officer has been charged with several crimes including controlling behaviour and intentional suffocation.

PC Mitchell Curtis, who is based in Bristol, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 3 August.

The 33-year-old has been charged with two counts of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour and one count each of intentional suffocation and criminal damage. He is currently on conditional bail.

The offences, which are alleged to have happened in the South Gloucestershire area, were reported to Avon and Somerset Police in October last year.

The force said the officer was arrested the same day and suspended from duty.

A parallel investigation is being carried out by their Professional Standards Department (PSD), which will focus on whether the standards of professional behaviour have been breached.

Det Supt Lisa Simpson said: “These are very serious charges against a serving police officer which have been subject to a detailed investigation over the past seven months.

“A file of evidence was collated by the investigating team and submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges to be brought.

“We’re unable to go into further details at this stage as we cannot risk prejudicing the ongoing criminal proceedings.”

Claire Williams of CPS South West said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Avon and Somerset Police to charge Mitchell Curtis with two charges of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour and charges of intentional suffocation and criminal damage.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mitchell Curtis are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”