The family of a man who died in a crash in Somerset have paid tribute to a "loving husband, son, dad and Grampy".

Gary Thorn, 61, from Stogursey near Bridgwater, died in a single-vehicle motorbike collision in the village of Walton at around 2:20pm on Wednesday 10 May.

In a tribute, Gary's wife Lynn, said: "We are all heartbroken to lose such a loving husband, son, dad and Grampy.

"He was such a funny character and always made me smile.

"He will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

The family has thanked everyone for their kind wishes and now request privacy while they grieve.

A specially-trained family liaison officer continues to officer the family support.

Avon and Somerset Police is still looking to speak with anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident.

Witnesses or those with information are urged to call 101 and quote reference 5223108731.