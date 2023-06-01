Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Bristol on Wednesday 31 May.

The incident happened at around 10pm and the injured man, who is in his 30s, was found in Woodmead Gardens, Hartcliffe.

Patrolling police officers discovered him after members of the public stopped them and reported the incident.

The officers began first aid and the man went to hospital with injuries described as potentially life-changing. His next of kin are aware.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at 10.20pm.

A man in his 20s was also arrested at 11.30pm on suspicion of attempted murder. Both remain in police custody at this time.

A cordon remains in place on Woodmead Gardens and there will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.

If you saw what happened or have any other information, dashcam, doorbell or other footage which could help the police investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5223127608.