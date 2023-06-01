The Red Arrows are set to headline at the English Riviera Airshow this weekend.

There will be many aircrafts displaying their skills over Paignton on Saturday 3 June and Sunday 4 June.

Since the first Torbay Airshow in 2016, this upcoming event is one of the first airshows of the UK season.

Flying starts at 1.30pm on Saturday and then runs through until 6pm when the Red Arrows will finish their headline performance.

Sunday starts earlier, at 1pm, with the Red Arrows again concluding the festivities at 5pm.

Below is the full provisional timetable for the Airshow display programme. All flights are subject to the weather and availability of the aircraft.

Saturday programme

1.30pm to 2.30pm

The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team: This is one of the country’s top display teams, made up of hugely experienced parachutists from The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment.

Team Raven: This is a formation aerobatic display team flying self-build RV8 aircraft, painting shapes across the skies in their wake.

Jet Pitts S2S: This is based on the Pitts S2S and designed to enhance the performance and entertain at Airshows. The initial concept was borne after an informal chat with Eddie, who designed the Jet Waco and Yak 110.

BAC Strikemaster: Flown by Mark Petrie, the BAC Strikemaster light attack aircraft is an English Riviera Airshow favourite.

3pm to 4.30pm

The Black Cats: This exciting helicopter display team thrill audiences at air shows with their dynamic flying displays in Wildcat helicopters. The Team started in 2001 as the ‘Lynx Pair’ and have been the first official Royal Navy flying display team since the ‘Sharks’ disbanded in the mid-1990s.

Westland Wasp: The Westland Wasp is a small 1960s British turbine-powered, shipboard anti-submarine helicopter.

Fairey Swordfish: The legendary ‘Stringbag’, was a Torpedo Spotter Reconnaissance biplane dive-bomber that went into service with the Fleet Air Arm pre-war in 1936.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight: Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is a symbol of the Royal Air Force’s finest hour. The Hurricane, Lancaster and Spitfire are three of the most iconic aircraft in world aviation history.

Yakovlev Yak 50: This aircraft was designed in the Soviet Union (first flown in 1973) for one thing only – to win aerobatic competitions, especially on the international stage.

OV-10 Bronco: Bronco Demo Team was formed in 2010 by a group of OV-10 Bronco enthusiasts to maintain a living memory of this significant historic aeroplane.

5.10pm to 6pm

Supermarine Seafire XVII: The Seafire is the naval version of the most famous of all British aircraft the Spitfire, modified to operate from aircraft carriers during the Second World War.

RAF Red Arrows: The iconic Red Arrows return to the English Riviera Airshow to wow crowds with breathtaking formations and their signature red, white and blue smoke trails.

The Red Arrows will be a highlight of the Torbay Airshow. Credit: Red Arrows

Sunday programme

1pm to 2.30pm

3pm to 5pm

