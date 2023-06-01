Work is underway to remove and rehome reptiles in Gloucestershire to make way for a major road upgrade.

Ecologists and construction workers are working together to gather animals including adders and lizards to clear the way for a £460m road upgrade known as the 'Missing Link'.

The road, linking Gloucester and Swindon, will replace the three-mile section single carriageway through the Cotswolds, which causes regular congestion.

Adders, grass snakes, slow worms and lizards are known to live on the path where the long-awaited A417 will be built.

Ecologists have already begun their work gathering the reptiles and moving their habitats.

Radio tags have been attached to some of the adders with glue, which will remain on them until they shed their skin later in the year. It will help experts monitor their progress in their new environment.

Natasha James, lead ecologist for construction firm Kier Highways, said: “We’ve been particularly diligent with the reptile translocation on the A417 Missing Link scheme – and it’s really pleasing to see that the creatures are settling into their homes.

“The work will maintain populations of protected species in the area and help to enhance biodiversity once the construction work is completed."

She added that anyone who comes across an adder while walking in the area should keep their distance and not attempt to pick it up.

"Adders are shy and secretive animals, enjoying basking in the sun at this time of year. They will only ever strike if they feel threatened.

Ecological surveys also identified badgers, snails and bat habitats living where the new route will be built. Contractors say work is being done to protect these animals from any disturbance caused by the new road.

This includes building a green bridge to allow animals to cross safely.

Caption: An artist’s impression of the scheme shows plans for Gloucestershire Way crossing Credit: National Highways

What is the A417 Missing Link scheme?

The major road upgrade to the A417 between Gloucester and Swindon will "help to boost the regional economy and transform journeys for millions of people," according to National Highways.

The current single-lane carriageway of the A417 between the Brockworth bypass and Cowley roundabout is a notorious traffic hotspot - causing drivers to use surrounding roads not built for heavy congestion.

Transport Minister Huw Merriman has given the long-awaited decision for the scheme that will "deliver a safe and resilient free-flowing road while conserving and enhancing the special character of the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB)".

The scheme will improve the connection between two dual carriageway sections of the A417 at Brockworth and Cowley, and links between the M4 and M5.

On an average day, the road carries approximately 40,000 vehicles and congestion can be frequent and unpredictable, so some motorists divert onto local roads to avoid tailbacks.

This causes difficulties for neighbouring communities as these roads were not built to accommodate so much traffic.