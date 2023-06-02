Three baby wolverines have been spotted at Bristol’s Wild Place Project.

The conservation park shared a series of images of the adorable cubs on social media on Friday (2 June).

The cubs were born earlier this year and are already said to be getting braver with exploring their surroundings.

The trio are part of a family of five that includes mother Alice, father Novo and elder sister Eunice. The quintet live in the Bear Wood exhibit alongside European brown bears, wolves and a family of lynx.

The wolverines cuddling together Credit: Wild Place Project

